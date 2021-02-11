Gov. Kemp announces $1k bonuses for state employees

“I want to thank Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, Chairmen England and Tillery, and OPB Director Kelly Farr for their leadership and hard work on the amended FY21 budget,” said Gov. Kemp. “Despite a deadly, global pandemic, our state employees have gone above and beyond to continue delivering essential services to our most vulnerable, help keep businesses open and deliver financial assistance to those who were tempted to lose hope. Like so many hardworking Georgians, they juggled jobs, school, and navigating the new normal. With a $1,000 supplement for state employees who make less than $80,000 a year, we can do our part as state leaders to say ‘thank you’ and prioritize the people who make it possible for Georgia to be the top state for business and who have done the hard work to ensure Georgia’s best days are still to come.”