Georgia Southwestern basketball wins doubleheader against Young Harris College

Head Coach Aaron Combs said after the game, ”It means a lot because our kids are tough kids man, I mean we’re down 10 with 6 to go, we talk all the time about bending but not breaking and this is like the third or fourth game in a row where we are bending and bending but these kids have so much heart and so much toughness that they don’t break. They love each other, they believe each other and I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”