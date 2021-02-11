Georgia Southwestern basketball wins doubleheader against Young Harris College

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes are back home Wednesday night, inside the storm dome and ready to take to the hardwood for some conference play.
The Lady Canes opened the night.
They trailed the Mountain Lions early but junior Lex Chatman led the Hurricanes to a 67-52 victory.
The nightcap ending in a thriller with the men’s.
It was a slow start for the Canes, trailing late into the second half.
Jordan Furlough doing enough to force overtime with the game tied at 95.
CJ hood hits two from the line to give the Canes a three-point lead.
Young Harris would have one chance to steal the game but Alphonso Willis’s shot is off the mark.
The Canes stage an epic comeback and escape with a 108 to 105 win.
Head Coach Aaron Combs said after the game, ”It means a lot because our kids are tough kids man, I mean we’re down 10 with 6 to go, we talk all the time about bending but not breaking and this is like the third or fourth game in a row where we are bending and bending but these kids have so much heart and so much toughness that they don’t break. They love each other, they believe each other and I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Canes hit the road to meet Georgia College on Saturday.
