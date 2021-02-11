The Cakery reopens after shut down due to pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Cakery recently made a move to a new location on Dawson Road. They hope this move is more convenient for customers after a difficult year.
The Cakery has been in the community since 1982 and is ready and open for business.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited their operation.
Owner Courtney Wagner said after getting the okay from the city to re-open they only operated curbside.
“We shut down for one week during the pandemic, we heard that only essential business were to be open. ”No one was coming in the building and that just helped with cleanliness,” said Wagner.
Wagner also said the orders were downsizing during the pandemic.
“We hardly did any weddings at all. People didn’t get together for birthdays, so it was a lot of cupcakes and individual items.”
She said during the pandemic, there were more cancellations than usual due to customers getting sick.
She said working with OrderEats helped them get more business from out of town.
“Especially grandparents wanting to order something and have it delivered,” said Wagner.
Wagner said business is picking back up now. People are having showers, but the orders are still smaller than before.
She said she’s happy customers can come back into the bakery because she loves seeing their reactions.
“Especially the kids they really like coming in and pointing things out and I want that one and this one. I’m glad they’re able to come in,” said Wagner.
Although they’ve stopped taking custom orders for Valentine’s Day, they say they still have sweet treats available for same day pick-up.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.