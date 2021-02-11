Businesses react to amphitheater park coming to Valdosta

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. I really think that anything downtown can do to really increase the experience that we offer for people and anything we can do to draw more people to downtown would really help basically all the small businesses here. And that’s something we try to do, more than just offer a product, we try to offer an experience for customers, and I think that goes hand in hand with that,” said Isaac Musgrove, owner of Gud Coffee on North Ashley Street.