‘Build them up and not tear them down’: Advocates combat teen dating violence

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Georgia leaders are looking to combat teen violence with special seminars and they are giving some tips to look for so your teen isn’t victimized in their romantic relationship.
These are educational seminars centered around teen violence prevention.
Project Safe, an Athens-based nonprofit domestic violence agency, is putting this on in partnership with Ruth’s Cottage and the Patty Cake House.
They aren’t just for teens, but also their parents and guardians.
“We are really passionate about making sure that they have good information early on so that they can start to build those relationships that are gonna build them up and not tear them down,” said Mary Haddon, Project Safe advocate and speaker at the events.
Haddon said there are some common signs to look out for when it comes to your teen and their dating situation.
One of them being controlling behaviors, and jealousy in your teen’s romantic relationship.
Other common signs to look for with your teen are changes in grades, mood, or overall self-esteem.
The last seminar will be at Irwin County High School Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
To register, you can call (229) 353-6316.
Earlier seminars have been held in Worth, Tift, and Turner counties this week.
