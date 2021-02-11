Albany City Commissioners working to improve city sidewalks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners are working to fix sidewalks and improve safety and quality of life in the Good Life City.
There’s debate on what areas need the funding the most. Initially, the obvious choice for commissioners was East Broad Street. It’s heavily traveled and has several miles with no sidewalks at all.
But it’s not that simple.
“It is a need of the city to have a sidewalk on that road,” Chad Warbington, Albany City Commissioner, said. “The issue is funding. It’s going to be in excess of $3 million to put a sidewalk for the entire portion of Broad.”
That’s in addition to the T-SPLOST funding allocated for sidewalk construction.
All of the proposed areas come from the 2011 Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
East Broad is far from the only option.
“All of our wards, all parts of the city have sidewalk needs. So, part of it is trying to say ‘well, maybe do we do all of Broad? Or, do we just do the sections where there’s more pedestrians and allow the funding to go to other parts of the city,’” said Warbington.
The city commissioner said sidewalks have a positive impact on a community in multiple ways.
“Safety, quality of life, even sometimes, I think property values. Because if you have a sidewalk in front of your house versus a dirt path, it’ll change even the aesthetics of your property,” Warbington said.
City officials told WALB the areas already approved are East Broad from East Road to School Street, Magnolia Street from Gillionville Road to Dawson Road, and Old Dawson Road from Dawson to Westover Boulevard.
