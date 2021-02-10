South Georgians react to minimum wage increase possibility

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -President Joe Biden is pushing for a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.
At a press briefing this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the President remains firmly committed to raising the minimum wage. It faced opposition in the Senate.
President Biden believes it will lift millions out of poverty. Those who oppose say it’s going to increase joblessness.
In South Georgia, people have mixed feelings about it. According to an economics professor, an increase on the minimum wage will have a domino effect on everything.
“People are going to ask that question. Is this fair that those with lesser skills are brought up to $15 an hour and those maybe who have been working towards completing degrees are making that or maybe barely even more than that,” said Luis Gonzalez, an associate professor of economics at VSU.
He tells us a minimum wage increase can have positive effects on some people. Especially for those that get to keep their current job and hours.
“Negative effects...on the employer side. Employers across the board are not going to like this. They are going to be paying more for workers and they are going to make adjustments,” said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says some of those include; hesitation when hiring new workers, cutting hours, and even make companies look for new production ways or move to automated systems.
Gonzalez tells me the prices of goods and cost of living can rise.
“I think that’s a good thing, considering that the cost of living is increasing. It’s only right the minimum wage should increase as well,” said Aaliyah Brown.
Students on campus had mixed feelings on this when it came to fairness and looking for a job.
Brown feels minimum wage jobs can be the hardest and most stressful ones.
She says those workers deserve to get paid as much as someone with a college education.
“Nah, it’s not fair at all.” Others like Tramel Bennett, do not agree.
With a higher minimum wage, there may be more pressure on the workforce for job seekers and employers.
Those with experience will likely ask for a higher wage.
“I think it’s just preference. Hopefully, I will be in a position making more than minimum wage,” said Naamen Hooker.
“In the state of Georgia, there are likely to be mixed effects. Depending on what part of Georgia we are talking about. In rural South Georgia, you might be able to expect some positive effects if we didn’t overdo it,” said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says it will most likely have negative toll on small businesses.
He says it’ll take some time to see a lot of different effects this decision can cause.
Currently, the decision to raise the minimum wage is in limbo but it is part of President Biden’s COVID relief plan to help the economy.
