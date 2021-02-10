SGTC recongizes student of excellence

SGTC Student of Excellence overall winner David Wilkerson (left) and nominees (top row) Braxton McGee, James McAllister, Ijermon Cheatham, (bottom row) Seth Griggs, Dale Richard, and Jon Pate. (Source: South Georgia Technical College)
By WALB News Team | February 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:20 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently recognized their latest overall Student of Excellence on the Americus campus.

Electrical Systems Technology student David Wilkerson was nominated for the award by SGTC Electrical Systems Technology instructor Patrick Owen.

For the month of February, SGTC recognized students nominated by their instructors in the industrial technology programs.

In nominating Wilkerson, Owen said Wilkerson is a great student who always has the highest grades in his class.

Upon accepting the award, Wilkerson thanked Owen.

“This is a great honor,” Wilkerson said. “I really appreciate it.”

