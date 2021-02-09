More rain and warmer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of moderate to heavy rain swept across SGA earlier today. Light rain, mist and fog are keeping it rather damp. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 11am Wednesday. Watch for areas of dense fog with reduced visibility less than 1/4 mile. Roads will be slippery as the next wound of rain moves in tomorrow.
This active weather pattern keeps the rainy weather around through the end of the week into the weekend. We’ll continue with very mild temperatures a few more days with highs low-mid 70s and lows upper 50s around 60. Colder air filters in for the weekend dropping highs into the low 60s upper 50s while lows return to the 30s early next week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.