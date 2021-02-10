Lee Co. house fire ruled an accident

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County house fire has been ruled an accident and now fighters are urging you to check your recently used kitchen appliances before leaving home.
The fire happened in the 100 block of Muckaloochee Street in Smithville.
Firefighters said a kitchen fire started after a stove was left on.
Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said no one was hurt or inside during the fire.
“I know they’re hurrying in the mornings to get to work or get kids to school but please, if you cook breakfast or whatever you cook, check to be sure your stove is off before you leave home,” said Forrester.
First responders said they received the call around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Forrester said it took responders about 20 minutes to get the fire under control after neighbors saw smoke coming out of the house and called 911.
He said this is a closed case after ruling it an accidental fire.
