Grammy winner Zach Williams set to make tour stop in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a part of the Drive-In Theather Tour series, Grammy-award winner Zach Williams will make a stop at the Albany Civic Center parking lot on Thursday, April 1, according to a press release from the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
Williams will be joined by Mac Powell of Third Day and CAIN.
Tickets for the tour will be sold by the carload. The limit is up to six people per car.
The release said all dates on the tour will comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
