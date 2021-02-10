Areas of dense morning fog will make way for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. More fog tomorrow with less rain in the afternoon. That allows highs to get well in the 70s. Ran returns Friday and lingers into Saturday. It could be heavy. And may even linger into Sunday. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Temperatures cool into the 50s. Rainy weather continues into early next week with chillier temperatures.