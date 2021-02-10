Dougherty Co. District Attorney closing 2020 homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mental health issues may have led to what the Dougherty County District Attorney is calling a random crime.
Greg Edwards tells us that this incident could have happened to anyone. He said Caleb Thompson happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Edwards said Thompson had just pulled up to go to work at Dougherty High School.
“The investigation suggests that Williams came and shot him. The whole event had to have been random and that’s consistent again with the conduct of Mr. Williams certainly indicative of some mental health issues perhaps,” said Edwards.
After shooting Thompson, Telvin Williams barricaded himself from the police in a nearby apartment much later that same day. This standoff led to Williams committing suicide.
Edwards says the community and the family of the victim can now have closure.
“The important thing about it is we know that there’s not another person out there we think that might have done this,” said Edwards.
This comes after the GBI’s forensic findings of gun shells.
“It was enough forensic information to show that this firearm Tevin Williams used was the firearm that killed Caleb Thompson,” said Edwards.
Edwards says a big issue is keeping guns out of the wrong hands.
“We need to do what we can to establish laws that will help prevent that,” said Edwards.
Edwards said ballistic testing is very reliable and was a big part of closing this case.
