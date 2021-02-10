Deshon Brock leaving after four seasons as Mitchell County’s Head Football Coach

”Next year, the plan was to win the region, make the trip to Atlanta because we had the pieces to do that. And if they stick together and commit themselves to the weight room and offseason program, that can still become a reality. And I just want to punch home to them to stay together. You know, there’s no reason to leave, don’t leave, everything’s here that you need and they can make a difference right here. And they can still go on to achieve their dreams, to pursue playing college football, playing high caliber football right here in Mitchell County. I am forever grateful to the City of Camilla and Mitchell County as a whole. They took a shot on me when they didn’t have to,” said Brock.