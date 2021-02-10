Crisp Co. leaders use new tactics to combat litter

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County leaders are looking to combat illegal dumping.
They’re doing so by placing dumpsters once a week each month in two different locations in the community.
One of those will be on the corner of Pecan Street and 15th Avenue East. That’s near an old ball field.
The other will be located adjacent to the Westview Cemetery on 24th Avenue West.
This will start in March.
Monica Simmons is the president of the Crisp-Cordele Chamber of Commerce.
“So that our citizens will be able to take any item that won’t fit in their yard cans to this dumpster at no charge to them,” said Simmons.
This strategy is being put on by the City of Cordele, Crisp County, Waste Management and Keep Crisp Beautiful leaders.
Simmons said they will also be recognizing businesses for keeping their business neat and litter-free.
These are just a few of the things they’re implementing to help keep the community clean.
