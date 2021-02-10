2 arrested after packages stolen off Albany porches

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said two people were arrested Tuesday after several people had packages stolen off their porches.
According to a press release, Cotura Burke, 23, and Ke’Avia Smith, 23, are both being held at the Dougherty County Jail.
A police report states one victim of porch pirates was in the 700 block of Shamrock Drive and officers were given a description of the vehicle involved. However, APD said there were several other victims on the same street that captured porch pirates on CCTV (closed-circuit television).
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Gail Avenue to a vehicle matching the description, a Facebook post from APD reports.
When police arrived, the police report said they found several packages, marijuana and a handgun.
APD said Burke and Smith were both charged with theft by taking.
A press release also says that in the process of their arrests, Smith caused damage to a police vehicle and Burke was found with a gun that had an altered serial number.
Smith has also been charged with interference with government property.
Burke is also facing a charge of criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.
This is still an open and active investigation, anyone with any information or CCTV of porch pirates can call the Albany Department or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS.
