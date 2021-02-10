Arlington still hashing out details on March election

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Arlington City Council members shot down Tuesday’s executive session to further talk about Randolph County putting on the city’s March election.
“We didn’t get enough to go into executive session,” said Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams during the regularly scheduled meeting.
Without enough votes, the planned executive session was cut and didn’t happen Tuesday night.
Williams said the session was to talk about Randolph County putting on Arlington’s new city council election that’s slated for March 16. He said some of the discussion was going to be about paying for the upcoming election.
Williams said Randolph County was selected for the job after other counties didn’t want to touch the sensitive issue.
This all goes back to the original 2019 election being thrown out after alleged voter irregularities such as absentee ballots not being filled out properly and the police chief, at the time, walking in on the city clerk opening ballots.
The Secretary of State’s office has confirmed they are investigating allegations of voting irregularities in the Arlington City Council election.
But before the meeting adjourned Tuesday night one council member wanted her thoughts about the matter on the record.
“I would like to say for the record, that I, council member Aldridge, is in agreement with the Randolph-Clay Government to carry on the election and I would like to go forward with it. I’m just stating that for the record,” said Councilwoman Lisa Aldridge.
Before making her statement, Mayor Williams gave a background narrative on the situation.
No other council members spoke on the subject Tuesday.
