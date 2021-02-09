Woman wanted in North Ga., S.C. arrested in Worth Co.

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A woman wanted in North Georgia and South Carolina was arrested in Worth County Monday morning.
Pamela Howell, 39, was arrested after the sheriff’s office was looking for her early Monday morning.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said she drove into a pond on Toni Lee Road as she was trying to get away from deputies shortly before 3 a.m.
The truck she was in was reported stolen and she hid in the pond, according to the sheriff’s office.
After a Georgia State Patrol chopper was unable to find her in the pond, the sheriff’s office said she asked a nearby farmer for a ride.
The sheriff’s office said another farmer spotted this, told deputies and she ran again from deputies before she was arrested around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Howell was wanted out of Richmond County for failure to appear and was wanted out of Aiken County, S.C. for felony dangerous drugs.
The sheriff’s office said she’ll face charges in connection to the Monday incident, which will likely include obstruction, theft and possession of meth.
