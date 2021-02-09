Westover Head Football Coach, Olten Downs, leaves for new job

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Westover’s head football coach will not be under the main headset in the 2021 season.
Tuesday he informed his team he has taken a new head coaching job.
This time at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga.
This will be his fourth head coaching gig since 2011.
Downs spent three seasons with the Patriots going 12-14 with one playoff appearance, which came last season.
In a statement from Westover Comprehensive High School Principal, William Chunn:
“Coach Downs made a significant impact on the lives of our student-athletes here at Westover, including helping several land college scholarships and opportunities to play at the next level. We wish him well in his next role and look forward to finding the Patriot’s next head coach in the near future.”
This is a developing story.
