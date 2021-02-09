VSU preps for COVID-19 vaccination program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta State University (VSU) will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.
They’re gearing up for its first shipment.
School officials said they began planning for this program in November.
They want to take care of the campus community and decided it would be a private site.
VSU must still follow the Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Plan and its phases.
The vaccine will currently only be available for those in Phase 1A+, which is:
- Health Services staff.
- VSU Police Department staff.
- Counseling center, community therapy and behavior intervention staff.
- Nursing clinical supervision faculty and students in health care clinical settings.
- Athletics medical staff and athletic trainers.
- Valdosta State employees and students 65 years of age or older.
”Certainly, we’ve seen around the country, in part because students live in close proximity to one another and eat in group settings and so on, that their population can potentially be (a) significant spread. So, we certainly want to make the vaccine available to everybody in our community on campus as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Before making an appointment through the university’s portal, staff and students must fill out a vaccination request survey.
Once that’s done, a health center representative will call for the appointment information.
They expect to get vaccines sometime this week, but they aren’t sure of how many doses yet.
Valdosta State University officials said the virus situation on campus has been under control. They said surprisingly, numbers have been low.
Officials said they’ve been pleased with the data.
Before the fall and spring semesters started, they weren’t sure how much of an impact the virus would have.
University officials said changes on campus and new safety practices were put in place for the better.
Currently, there are 13 new COVID cases on campus, which is two employees and 11 students.
”Continue wearing masks and social distancing until we have a better picture of its ability to stop transmission. So, that’s one thing we will probably have to emphasize and educate the campus community on. A vaccine doesn’t mean we can discard our masks and go into more high-risk situations,” said Dr. Eric Chambers, associate professor of biology and expert in infectious diseases.
Now, with the vaccine site on campus, they hope to be able to protect the campus community and take some burden off the health care system.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.