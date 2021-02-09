Valdosta officers recognized for life-saving action

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Jan. 21, a Valdosta mother was rushing her child to the hospital as the child was having a seizure.
While en route to the hospital, the mother updated E911 that the child was unresponsive, and four Valdosta Police (VPD) officers caught the car and starting rendering aid to the child.
As they headed toward the hospital, Officer Preston White held the child and got into the backseat of Officer Alberto Castellanos’ patrol vehicle, who drove to the hospital.
Officers Dmitry Zimin and James Turner immediately began to block intersections to clear Castellanos’ path to the hospital.
On Feb. 5, VPD got a phone call from the child’s mother. Even though the child is still receiving treatment, the mother said that the quick actions of these officers saved her child’s life.
On Monday, VPD Chief Leslie Manahan recognized the officers for their quick thinking and response, which saved the life of a child, by presenting each of them a departmental challenge coin.
