Valdosta man indicted for child porn in Lowndes Co.

“The grand jurors aforesaid, on their oaths aforesaid, in the name and behalf of the citizens of Georgia, charge and accuse John Lewis Shearer with the offense of sexual exploitation of children for that the said accused in Lowndes County, Georgia, on or about the 20th day of September 2019, then and there did knowingly possess one Samsung Galaxy S7, which contained more than 350 pictures and videos which depict minor or portion of minor’s body engaged in sexually explicit conduct, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”