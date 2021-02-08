Unsettled and warm this week

Showers and thunderstorms become likely the rest of the week into the weekend. Unseasonably warm as highs top upper 60s mid 70s and lows low 50s to low 60s through Thursday. An arctic front slides south Thursday which enhances rain chances through Friday. Colder air filters in over the weekend. Otherwise we’re socked in with lots of clouds and rain chances while temperatures drop below average with highs back into the 50s and lows in the 40s.