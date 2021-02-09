Steiner: Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers going in ‘right direction’

“Hospitalizations are down. We’re seeing fewer symptomatic people requiring tests, and the positivity rate for those getting tested is lower. While we welcome those positive indicators, we cannot forget the toll the virus continues to take on our communities,” Steiner said. “Today, we are still caring for 99 people who are so sick because of COVID-19 that they must be in a hospital with around-the-clock care. Many of them are on ventilators, and, unfortunately, some of them may not make it home.”