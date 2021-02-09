Steiner: Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers going in ‘right direction’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System’s CEO and president, said after the winter COVID-19 surge, the hospital system’s COVID-19 numbers are “going in the right direction.”
“Hospitalizations are down. We’re seeing fewer symptomatic people requiring tests, and the positivity rate for those getting tested is lower. While we welcome those positive indicators, we cannot forget the toll the virus continues to take on our communities,” Steiner said. “Today, we are still caring for 99 people who are so sick because of COVID-19 that they must be in a hospital with around-the-clock care. Many of them are on ventilators, and, unfortunately, some of them may not make it home.”
In January alone, Steiner pointed out, there were 38 COVID-19 deaths across Phoebe.
Steiner said Phoebe “remains committed to providing compassionate, quality care to all COVID and non-COVID southwest Georgians who need us.”
“We ask that everyone continue to take the virus seriously and do their part to protect those around them and help bring an end to this pandemic,” he added.
Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the hospital system:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 85
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 14
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,961
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 234
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 58
- Total vaccines administered – 23,314
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.