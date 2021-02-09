Sheriff: Irwin Co. jailers sickened by substance sent in mail

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Four Irwin County Sheriff’s Office jailers were sickened Tuesday morning by a substance inside mail sent to an inmate.
The four jailers are currently recovering at the Irwin County Hospital.
Sheriff Cody Youghn said the four jailers began coughing, having trouble breathing and experienced headaches about 9:30 Tuesday morning at the Irwin County Detention Center.
They were opening mail to inmates when they were sickened.
Youghn said the four jailers are all well, but still being observed at the Irwin County Hospital.
Youghn said they are not sure what the substance in the envelope is, but they are investigating.
The Postal Service Inspector is also helping in the investigation.
