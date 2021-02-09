Registered sex offender arrested on Lee Co. offense

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
John Therman Royal, Jr. was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The sheriff’s office said he was convicted of aggravated child molestation in 1994 in Worth County. He was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2011. The sheriff’s office said Royal has been registering as a sex offender in Lee County since then.
“The arrest was made with coordinated efforts of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia’s Department of Community Supervision,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit will be continuing the investigation.”
