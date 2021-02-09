433 pounds of green cocaine disguised as nutritional supplements seized

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati prevented hundreds of pounds of green cocaine from being shipped to people in the U.S, Canada, and Australia.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, officers have seized 50 shipments containing 433 pounds of the drug originating from Peru and Colombia.
The green powder is processed into the more commonly known white form of cocaine.
The shipments were packaged to appear like matcha or moringa powder, both popular nutritional supplements, CBP officials said.
“Our officers’ knowledge and exceptional training led them to realize these shipments needed further testing.” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said. “Their instincts combined with the professional scientific analysis available to CBP has kept this dangerous green powder out of our neighborhoods.”
According to CBP, some of the shipments contained additional scheduled or controlled substances such as powdered mescaline and peyote.
