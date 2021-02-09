Phoebe: ‘Our primary goal is if you’ve got the first dose, to make sure that second dose is there for you.’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System officials said it’s a group effort after seeing a 20 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
However, on Saturday the Georgia Department of Health saw 179 new COVID-19 deaths, marking it the state’s deadliest day.
Dianna Grant, chief medical officer for Phoebe health system, said that since we were hit so hard last spring, everywhere else is just now getting to that stage.
“I think the rest of the country we see is almost catching up and that people were not that diligent in having those practices,” said Grant.
Grant said practicing CDC guidelines, as well as Phoebe’s aggressive vaccine program, is why they’re seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“This afternoon, we probably cleared 24,000 folks in this area to have both the first and second dose,” said Grant.
She said that the vaccine process has been a group effort.
This collaboration is what could lead to every person who had the first dose getting the second.
“Maybe we give the first dose, maybe the health department, maybe Albany Area (Primary Health Care). Our primary goal is if you’ve got your first dose, to make sure that second dose is there for you,” said Grant.
When they get more supply of vaccines, Grant pointed out, then they open up more first dose appointments as they see fit.
Grant said as for the new strain of COVID-19, they don’t have the test facility to detect it. For now, Grant added, they know the variant is highly contagious and spreads faster.
“What we’re (seeing) is the two vaccines that are readily available should cover it,” said Grant.
Grant said viruses mutate, not just COVID-19. She also said the way to stop the spread is by continuing to follow CDC guidelines.
Grant said if you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, call Phoebe and they can answer any questions you have.
