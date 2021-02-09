PCOM launches program to ‘spark’ medical field interest in high schoolers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - PCOM South Georgia is working to recruit South Georgia students to attend medical school and to later practice medicine in our corner of the state.
In 2017, the State Office of Rural Health found that 89 counties in Georgia did not have enough doctors to treat people living in those areas.
SPARK, or Students Progressing in Academics for Readiness and Knowledge, is a new pathway program at PCOM aimed at getting high schoolers interested in going into the medical field.
