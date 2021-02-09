Lily Pad SANE Center on possible cuts to government funding for victim services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “Last year, our funding was cut by 21 percent, and this year, it is on the chopping block again for an additional 28.7 percent,” said Marty Martinez, the executive director at the Lily Pad SANE Center in Albany.
The Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, is meant to help centers like the Lily Pad operate. However, Martinez said funding has decreased by 78 percent since 2018.
“If we continue to receive cuts in this funding, cuts in services are going to have to happen,” said Martinez.
She said these cuts could be in personnel, a change in 24/7 operation or support groups being cut.
Martinez said the cuts to VOCA funding are going to the federal government’s general fund. She said the funding allows the Lily Pad to purchase the best technology.
“If we don’t have funds like these, we can’t improve with the times and provide law enforcement prosecution with the best technology possible,” said Martinez.
Some of the current technology they have are their forensic interview system and a camera system used by their nurse when determining sexual assault.
Martinez said that after the pandemic stopped annual fundraisers, this cut is yet another obstacle.
“We host Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and we’ve done it for 11 years and we were not able to do that. We also were not able to do Touchdown and Tunes and that takes a huge hit to our budget,” explained Martinez.
She said they are reaching out to state representatives.
“We are making a push to Congress to say ‘Hey, we cannot continue to function 24/7 if our funding is going to be continually cut,’” said Martinez.
Martinez said they need support now more than ever. She said they provide services throughout Dougherty County and South Georgia and never want to turn anyone away.
If you’d like to help, Martinez said you can donate to the center or reach out to state representatives to help restore these funds.
