Lee Co. teen in custody after allegedly shooting his mother in the face, killing her

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenager finds himself in custody this afternoon after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he shot his mother in the face and killed her.
The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office at a residence in the 2000 block of Lee Rd. 2085 outside the Cusseta community in the northeast corner of the county at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Deputies found a 49-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the side of her face who showed no signs of life. Her identity has not yet been released.
Investigators determined that the shooting took place after a domestic altercation between the victim and her 19-year-old son Austin Walls.
Walls’ sister, another adult man and three children were also at the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.
Investigators found a 9 millimeter handgun they believed was used in the shooting.
Walls was taken to the Lee County Detention Center.
This homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LCSO investigators at 334-749-5651.
