DCSS starts health surveys to keep kids in school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County School Systems (DCSS) officials said they send a health survey twice a week to help keep kids in school.
Dougherty County schools are back in full swing and school officials said they are taking measures to stop the spread.
“Dougherty County sent out a health survey last week, and parents had to complete one for each person in school,” said Kristen Champion, a school nurse with Phoebe.
She said these surveys, among following CDC guidelines, are important for students to remain in school.
Champion said now they do a little more behind-the-scenes work to determine who has been exposed.
“We’re in constant contact with the Department of Public Health to help us decide who needs to quarantine if there is a possible exposure,” said Champion.
She said they have measures in place to limit exposure while in the clinic.
“We have a sick room in each one of the schools so that if anybody exhibits any COVID-like symptoms, they are quarantined,” said Champion.
DCSS Spokesperson Lakisha Bruce said the transition back to school has been smooth.
“We have been a one-to-one district for a number of years, so our students are no stranger to having instruction online via their computers,” said Bruce.
Bruce said the hope is to keep students in school.
She said she hopes there are no more pivots in learning because of rising COVID-19 cases.
“We also need our parents, especially our in-person students’ parents, to complete the family student health surveys that we send out to them because those indicators help us keep students safe when they are in the school,” said Bruce.
Champion said it’s important the community and parents monitor students’ health, so they aren’t going back exposing others.
