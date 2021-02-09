CRMC recognizes ‘BEE Award’ winner

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center announced Nicole Smith as the winner of their “Bee Award.”
The award recognizes the extraordinary work of non-nursing staff. This award complements the DAISY Award, which recognizes outstanding service and care by Coffee Regional nursing staff.
Smith is part of the food and nutrition services department.
She was nominated by a coworker, who shared that she casually mentioned that she was craving a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Without hesitation, knowing this was a request she could quickly fulfill, Smith offered to make her that PB&J sandwich, the hospital said.
This employee said this was the perfect example of who Smith is as an employee.
“She continued that she has witnessed endless acts of kindness, similar to this, from Nicole on her many trips to the cafeteria,” the hospital said.
Each honoree receives a certificate that reads: “This award is proudly presented in recognition of going BEE-yond in showing our patients and visitors an exceptional experience here at Coffee Regional Medical Center.”
