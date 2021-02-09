Cordele PD looks for grocery store robbers

Cordele, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele Police are asking for your help catching three suspects who committed an armed robbery Monday night at the Save-A-Lot grocery store on East 16th Avenue.
Cordele police said there were no injuries, but the three robbers did get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The first suspect had a red hat, gray hoodie, black pants, and red shoes. When he walked into the store he grabbed a red object.
The second suspect had a blue puffy coat with white shoes, and the third suspect wore all black.
They ran out of the store carrying an unidentified object.
If you recognize any of the suspects call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.
