APD: Gun used in home invasion linked to unsolved homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A gun used in a home invasion turned suicide was linked back to a homicide that happened earlier the same day, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On September 3, 2020, Caleb Thompson, 18, was found dead inside his car in the parking lot at Dougherty High School. Thompson was a MetroPower employee doing work at the school at the time.
Later that day, Albany police responded to the 2000 block of Tompkins Avenue.
Police said Telvin Williams, 24, forced his way into a woman’s apartment. APD officials said Williams turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.
APD officials said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation discovered that the shell casings found during the home invasion matched the ones recovered from the homicide.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
