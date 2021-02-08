Valdosta prepares to take old tires from residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is sponsoring a Scrap Tire Drop-off Event on Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12. City residents can bring unwanted tires to the Public Works Department located at 1017 Myrtle Street Valdosta, anytime between 7:30 am until 3:00 pm during these two days.
The Public Works Department implemented a scrap tire program in 2018 when staff noticed tires discarded into ditches and right-of-ways all around town. By starting this program, homeowners and residents with worn out or unwanted tires are provided a better alternative to dispose of these tires, helping to keep the city clean.
Unfortunately, the scrap tire event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With a couple of safety precautions set in place, the Public Works Department is excited to provide residents with this service once again.
All tires can be dropped off free of charge so long as they are not attached to any type of rim. The tires will be transferred to a tire manufacturing company to be broken down and repurposed.
Public Works staff are looking forward to this event and hope to host it annually because it helps reduce the number of tires discarded in public places. This event is funded by a grant from the State Environmental Protection Department.
“By using this grant, this is a great way that we can dispose of these tires and get them recycled into new tires,” said Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove.
The scrap tire event is a drop-off only, and there will be no pick-up option available.
This event is for Valdosta city residents only, and will not be open to businesses. A water bill will be required upon drop-off to verify the resident’s address.
For questions, call the Public Works Department at 229-259-3588.
