Valdosta man arrested for pointing gun

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday night, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block North Saint Augustine Road to investigate reports of gunfire.
Witnesses stated they observed Jesse Baker, 65, pointing a gun at a group of people in the parking lot, according to VPD.
Police said one person indicated Baker had shined a flashlight at him and his friends while pointing a gun at them with his other hand.
Baker reportedly told them to be quiet, witnesses told police.
“Evidence showed Baker then fired the gun in an unknown direction,” police said in a release.
Baker was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with two misdemeanors: pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct.
“We are grateful no one was injured,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “We want to thank the citizens that assisted our officers in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the offender.”
