Man arrested in Crisp Co. entering auto

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday in connection to Crisp County entering autos in a subdivision, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Bagley, 25, was charged with five counts of entering auto, possession of an open alcohol container, obstructing or hindering law enforcement and operating without required lights.
Around 2 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Hickory Street for driving without lights.
“The vehicle fit a description given by a citizen and was in the area of reported entering autos,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The sheriff’s office said entering autos were reported in the Cedar Lakes subdivision.
Bagley was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cordele Police Department to determine if there is any relation between the suspect and entering autos reported in the city limits.
