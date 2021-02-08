Lowndes Co. school kicks off ‘acts of kindness’ month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Third graders at Lowndes County’s Pine Grove Elementary School sponsored a kindness campaign through different activities each week to show their love for the community.
Teachers have been reading books and sharing inspirational videos with the theme of kindness.
During the first week of the month, the students wrote letters to deployed servicemen and women. Many of the students have parents who have been deployed and understand what it feels like to have a parent far away.
Other activities planned for the campaign include collecting items for animal shelters and writing letters to nursing home residents.
And for the final week of the month, students are writing letters to the health care workers that have been on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.
