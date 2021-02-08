GA gas prices on the rise

“Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time in some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless. The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side,” De Haan said.