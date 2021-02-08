Expert: Invest wisely in the stock market

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A stock market expert encourages you to be smart when investing money. This comes after a boost, then a plunge in GameStop shares.
“Make sure you have the three Ds. Discipline starting early, discipline never giving up, discipline never withdrawing from long term investments. Especially before retirement. Number two, do not buy anything that is because everyone else is buying,” said Dr. Elvan Aktas, a finance professor at Valdosta State University.
People learned the hard way last week when a social media-led campaign boosted GameStop shares.
That frenzy didn’t last very long and many people lost money.
The stock market has been on everyone’s radar, during the pandemic and now under new Democratic leadership.
“Politicians, I know, they love to brag about how the economy is prospering and how people are better off if they’re in office, but none of that is actually true,” said Aktas.
Aktas said based on studies, politics play no role in the stock market.
Only some policies in decision-making areas, like fiscal policy and tax reforms, do.
Politicians do have the power to damage it, prolong a recession and its recovery with bad decisions.
“Post COVID world is going to be different,” said Aktas.
Aktas said that doesn’t mean good or bad. There will be different interactions and different opportunities for companies.
Energy markets, travel, education and online commerce will be different.
Companies are figuring out what are the new opportunities and challenges.
“Remember, Georgia has some major company headquarters... from Aerospace to Coca-Cola to Home Depot. There’ some major players, as well as the agriculture sector. So, Georgia politicians’ systems, companies need to be proactive and read the trends in the market to make sure as a state, we are positioned right. To make sure we are benefiting from these changes and not hurt by those changes,” said Aktas.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.