Colquitt Regional Medical Center talks vaccine update, visitation adjustments

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Taking the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t a one-and-done visit yet, which is why the staff at Colquitt Regional Medical Center have temporarily suspended new vaccinations.
This is to complete all of the second doses.
Hospital officials said CRMC should be done with all second doses on Feb. 19. The hospital said a CRMC representative will call before someone gets the second dose.
For those in Phase 1A+, which includes those over 65, health care workers, among others, can call (229) 891-9380 or (229) 352-6567 if they still want to get on the list for their first vaccination.
Along with the vaccination update, CRMC said visitors are allowed on all floors, except the COVID-19 floors. Visiting hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m., masks are required and there can only be one visitor at a time but visitors can switch out. Visitors must also wash their hands and socially distance.
COVID patients can have visitors after day 10, according to CRMC.
