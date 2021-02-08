Albany Fire Department gets OK for tanker truck

Dougherty County leaders give the go-ahead to add more water power to the Albany Fire Department. (Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward | February 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:27 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are preparing to add more water power to the Albany Fire Department with the approval to apply for a grant program.

Dougherty County bought a tanker truck last year as well. (Source: WALB)

This program will allow AFD to request the purchase of a 3,000-gallon tanker truck to assist firefighters when they are out in the county, where there aren’t many water hydrants.

Fire Chief Cedric Scott said this is needed for rural areas, and this is not the first tanker they wanted to buy.

They’re expecting delivery later this year after ordering it last July. Scott said the grant would award $2,000.

