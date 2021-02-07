Dougherty High receives ’Get Game Ready’ grant from Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Icy Hot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty Comprehensive High School, along with 22 other schools across the nation, will receive the “Get Game Ready” athletic grant from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, according to a press release from the foundation.
The release said the grant was created to help high school athletic programs financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds will cover costs such as personal protective equipment (PPE), essential supplies, equipment, transportation expenses, and more. School recipients will also get access to expert healthcare-focused guidance from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).
“For student-athletes, sports are a vital physical, mental and social outlet, and it’s devastating to have something that fundamental taken away. We know how crucial athletics are, which is why we are so honored for the opportunity to work with Icy Hot and give back to schools and students,” Shaquille O’Neal said in the release. “I really feel for all the kids who have had to cope with that challenge on top of the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I wanted to do something to help.”
