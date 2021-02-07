Crisp Co. Fire Rescue, GSP responds to semi-truck, tractor trailer accident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A traitor trailer and a semi-truck collided Saturday around 2:29 a.m. on I-75 near Mile Marker 103, according to a Facebook post by Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Sheriff Hancock said a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder was hit by semi-truck.
Two people were taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Crisp County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.
Also, Department Of Transportation, CHAMPS, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp Sheriff’s Office all assisted with traffic control.
