Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy weather continues through the evening. After midnight a brief lull in the activity before another round of rain moves in for a soggy Saturday. It’ll be a chilly rain as temperatures hold steady in the upper 40s. Rain finally moves out early Sunday.
Much drier and nicer Sunday as clouds clear and highs rebound into the 50s. Warmer 60s and sunshine kicks off the work week. Rain returns Tuesday and holds through the week.
Late week into the weekend a big plunge of arctic air dives south. There’s uncertainty in the potential for wintry weather across SGA. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.
