UPDATE: Rhema Word renews food give away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rhema Word Cathedral and Stand Up Again present a food giveaway at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13 at 610 West Oglethorpe Blvd.
This event was postponed the previous weekend due to a severe weather event.
1300 food boxes will be given out. The food is available to any and everyone, and no registration required.
You don’t even need to get out of your car; the food will be loaded for you.
For more information, you can call (229) 435-7324.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.