‘This is on top of our radar’: Albany leader gives statement after multiply Thursday shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A teen is receiving treatment in an Atlanta hospital after being shot in the head Thursday night.
Police told us the shooting happened near Willow Oak Court and Forsyth Street.
This was just one of three shootings Albany police are looking into from Thursday night.
Albany Public Safety Committee Chairman, Chad Warbington, said shootings like this push forward conversations and actions on how to stop them.
Warbington also serves as representative for Ward 4 in the City of Albany.
“This is on top of our radar. These incidents don’t go unnoticed. You know we’re having conversations. We’re talking, we’re trying to understand what’s going on and trying to push programs forward that’s gonna try and minimize if not prevent these types of gun violence.”
One of the programs he’s talking about is a gunfire detection system.
Warbington said bids are due this month for systems the city is looking into.
This is one of the ways leaders hope to combat and discourage crime in the area.
He hopes their findings will be presented to the commission in March.
The next Public Safety Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26.
