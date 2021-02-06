‘Love for Liberty’ art supply drive helps children of domestic violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Reports of domestic violence have risen dramatically since the pandemic began, but adults are not the only ones affected.
Now, a non-profit partnership is helping displaced children in these situations.
“Last year in shelter, 50 percent of the population were children,” said Diane Rogers, Executive Director at Liberty House of Albany.
Liberty House provides shelter and services for survivors of domestic abuse. It teamed up with the Albany Museum of Art to provide art supplies for the kids in the shelter. The effort is called the “Love for Liberty” art supply drive.
“We sincerely believe that the arts are therapeutic at their root. There’s a certain type of communication that can happen beyond the verbal in making art,” said Andy Wulf, the Executive Director of the Albany Museum of Art.
The idea for the program came from Albany Museum Teen Board member Sarah Katherine Harris. But it also has special significance to Wulf.
“Personally this goes back to a very special place in my past. I was an art therapist before I became a museum professional. This was way back in the midst of time but I’ve always known the arts could be a saving grace for anyone and everyone,” he said.
Rogers said she hopes creating projects will help the kids open up during a difficult time.
“Any child who’s experienced domestic violence, it’s really important to address that trauma now so they can deal with that and learn how to cope and move forward in healthy ways, so they don’t carry patterns into their adulthood.”
Liberty House and The Albany Art Museum plan to continue partnering on projects in the future.
Donations are being accepted at the Albany Museum of Art and the Deerfield-Windsor school all this month.
