DOCO leaders wrap up Ga. Severe Weather Preparedness Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Right now, all but one of the 14 severe weather sirens in the City of Albany are up and running.
This was reported as Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week wraps up Friday.
County leaders told us they are working to get that 14th siren up and running.
Lauren McGrath is an Emergency Management Specialist with The City of Albany & Dougherty County.
“Those sirens do go off when the National Weather Service issues or reissues a tornado warning or during a severe thunderstorm warning. If there are destructive winds of 80 MPH or more,” said McGrath.
She said they can also set off the sirens after reliable reports from the National Weather Service.
Keep in mind that the sirens don’t go far past the city limits.
Officials recommend those out in the county to use the free alerting system CodeRED.
